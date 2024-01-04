Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0346 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 148,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,658. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.