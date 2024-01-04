Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VPV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,387.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,430,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,063,252.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 118,519 shares of company stock worth $1,170,621.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $711,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

