Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 14.1% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,013,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,234,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

