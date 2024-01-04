Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Segment Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0 %

QQQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,075,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,934,781. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.06 and a 200 day moving average of $375.38.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.