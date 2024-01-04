Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 8.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 213.7% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,013,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,234,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

