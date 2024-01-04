Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $114,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,125,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,008,324. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.38.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.