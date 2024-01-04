Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 90,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 98,459 shares.The stock last traded at $29.82 and had previously closed at $29.61.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
