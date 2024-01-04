Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $13,052,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.73. 149,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,548. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

