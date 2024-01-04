Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.8 %

VGM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 147,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,947. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 262,276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 212,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

