Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

VTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $10.95.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Insider Activity at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $363,610.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,149,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,486.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 442,778 shares of company stock worth $4,320,771 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.