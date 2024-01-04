Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance
VTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $10.95.
Insider Activity at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $363,610.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,149,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,452,486.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 442,778 shares of company stock worth $4,320,771 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
