Investors Buy Large Volume of Chegg Put Options (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,663 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 544% compared to the average daily volume of 1,655 put options.

Insider Activity at Chegg

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chegg by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 3,077,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,183. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Chegg has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

