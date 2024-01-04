iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,424,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,793,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.47. 415,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,749. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

