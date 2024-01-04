iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Position Decreased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of MCHI stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 3,788,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

