iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth about $541,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,840,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 23,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,853. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

