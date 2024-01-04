iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.15. 2,638,937 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.