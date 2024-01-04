iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 3.3% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.76. 416,730 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

