Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 1,423 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

