Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 4,389 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 291.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 92,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 67,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

Shares of KLAC traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $550.59. The stock had a trading volume of 277,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $597.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $542.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

