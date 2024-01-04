Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 7,991 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 315.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,701,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 363,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,996. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

