Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Greif by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,925. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

