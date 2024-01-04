Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.32. 1,948,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

