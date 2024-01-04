Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,952,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,419,032,000 after purchasing an additional 820,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,156,561,000 after buying an additional 1,362,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,451,127,000 after buying an additional 2,747,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.58. 1,595,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,042. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.