Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $535,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,593 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $122.06. 632,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

