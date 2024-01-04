Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $228.74. The stock had a trading volume of 440,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,441. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.35 and a 200-day moving average of $209.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

