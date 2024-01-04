Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.89. 1,751,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,351. The company has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $94.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

