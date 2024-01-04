Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after buying an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,911,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

