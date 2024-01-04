Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 35,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 372,578 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.0 %

BRX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 1,082,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,217. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

