Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 3,942 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 76,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,569. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

