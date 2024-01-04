Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 935,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,022. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

