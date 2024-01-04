Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 225.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $277,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 69,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

