James G. Reinhart Sells 11,612 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ThredUp Stock Down 4.1 %

TDUP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 940,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,743. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.64. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 109.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ThredUp by 160.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ThredUp by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 61,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

