Jessica Warren Sells 50,659 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jessica Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Jessica Warren sold 12,551 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $19,328.54.

Shares of HNST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 399,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. Analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 34.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 711,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 386.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

