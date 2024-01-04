Jessup Wealth Management Inc Acquires 3,870 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 5,266,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,186,977. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

