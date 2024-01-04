John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 2,508 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $492.84. 343,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,048. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $573.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

