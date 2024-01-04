John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE HPF opened at $16.07 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
