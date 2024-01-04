John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE HPF opened at $16.07 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

