John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Director Acquires $15,754.03 in Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Garfield acquired 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $15,754.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,754.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HPF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. 54,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,733. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

