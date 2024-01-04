John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Director Acquires $15,754.03 in Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Garfield acquired 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $15,754.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,754.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HPF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. 54,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,733. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.