Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kamada Stock Up 1.3 %

Kamada stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 12,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,671. The company has a market capitalization of $276.99 million, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.54 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kamada by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

