Kennedy Investment Group Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Kennedy Investment Group trimmed its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals makes up 1.8% of Kennedy Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kennedy Investment Group owned 0.65% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $49,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VGM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 147,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

