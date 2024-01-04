Kennedy Investment Group Has $3.43 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.1% of Kennedy Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 4,002,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

