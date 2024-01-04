Kennedy Investment Group Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Kennedy Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Kennedy Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after buying an additional 139,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 168,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

EFT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 122,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,932. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

