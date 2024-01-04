KOK (KOK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.02 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. KOK has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00018839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,435.83 or 0.99862065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011636 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010872 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00215519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01004846 USD and is down -14.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,189,493.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

