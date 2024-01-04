Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $38.60 million and $657,167.12 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00054724 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00042540 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.