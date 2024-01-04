KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Update

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KORE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $1.50 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on KORE Group from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KORE

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of KORE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 138,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,072. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.42 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 75.83%. On average, analysts forecast that KORE Group will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KORE Group

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of KORE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KORE Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KORE Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.