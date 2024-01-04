Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $521.44 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00011009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $521.44 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kujira has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 4.42221008 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,760,203.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

