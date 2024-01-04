Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after buying an additional 632,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,370 shares of company stock valued at $15,957,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $735.04. 365,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,003. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $412.60 and a one year high of $801.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $708.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

