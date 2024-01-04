Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sells $1,714,344.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $734.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,659. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $412.60 and a one year high of $801.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $708.61 and its 200-day moving average is $669.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

