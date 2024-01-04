Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.27. 598,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,433. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

