Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 393,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,866. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

