Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,636. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

