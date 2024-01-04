Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.80

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and traded as high as $16.16. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 75,041 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.01) to GBX 290 ($3.69) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 333 ($4.24) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

